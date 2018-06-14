Sweet, spunky Mini Wheat looking for forever family type of love

Name: Mini Wheat

Age: 5 months

Gender: Spayed Female

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier/Yorkie/Mix

ID #: 271910

Adoption Fee: $0

Mini Wheats, a 5-month-old Yorkie mix, is an adorable puppy looking for a loving home to call her own. Mini Wheats arrived at the Humane Society with both of her front limbs broken as a result of being hit by a car. After receiving medical care over the last few months, this spunky girl is healed and ready for her new family!

However, Mini Wheats is still in the early phase of her healing and will require some exercise restriction for the first 4-6 weeks of adoption.

Mini Wheats’ adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Mini Wheats is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.