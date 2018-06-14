Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry the &#039;Best Husband Ever&#03 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry the 'Best Husband Ever' During Her First Royal Engagement Without Him

Updated: Jun 14, 2018 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.