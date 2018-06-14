Sculpture, cocktails, and epic tales from Ancient India at the San Diego Museum of Art

(SAN DIEGO) - There's a lot to do at Balboa Park, including checking out the San Diego Museum of Art’s summer exhibition, Epic Tales from Ancient India. Coming up on Thursday, June 21st the Museum will be hosting Sculpture & Cocktails starting at 6 p.m.

This exhibition features more than 90 works of art from the museum’s world-renowned Edwin Binney 3rd Collection. You'll see miniature Indian paintings that were originally found in manuscripts and they're displayed alongside the literature that they correspond with.

The stories showcased in Epic Tales are classics of literature. Some are thousands of years old, but the narratives remain relevant today as they touch on themes of love, death, war and celebration.

Guests at Sculpture & Cocktails will enjoy more than just the fantastic art. There will be signature cocktails crafted specially for the evening and activities including Bollywood dancers, henna art, and you can decorate your own bangles to take home.

There will be outdoor games and food from the Simply Fresh SD Food Truck. And when you need to cool off, the event will also feature an ice cream lounge with ice cream tastings from Ben & Jerry’s and Bobboi Natural Gelato, an ice cream photo booth, and ice cream art by Delilah Strukel and Jourdan Joly.

Tickets can be purchased in advance and more information can be found at www.sdmart.org, prices are $10 for members and $35 for nonmembers.