Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry the 'Best Husband Ever' During Her First Royal Engagement Without Him

Meghan Markle is loving married life!

The Duchess of Sussex, who joined Queen Elizabeth II for a day of appearances in Chester, England, on Thursday, gushed about her new husband, Prince Harry, while greeting fans.

Several royal reporters noted that while chatting with residents of Chester, Meghan referred to Harry as "the best husband ever."

Sharon Briscoe, 61, was an onlooker who spoke with the 36-year-old Duchess and asked her how she was liking being married, People reports. "It is wonderful," Meghan responded. "I’m really enjoying it."

Briscoe then told the newlywed to send her love to Harry, to which she replied, "I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever."

Meghan's Thursday appearances with Queen Elizabeth, 92, marks her first royal engagements without Harry, 33, by her side. For the occasion, Meghan wore a white dress, black belt and a matching shoulder cover by Givenchy, the same designer that made her wedding gown, while the Queen looked classy in a lime green suit.

It's been nearly a month since Meghan and Harry's royal wedding, and although she seems to be handling everything like a pro in public, a source told ET that she has been turning to members of the royal family and the staff to ensure she doesn't have a misstep.

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source said.

Here's more on how Meghan is adjusting to her new royal duties:

