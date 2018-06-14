Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid on Tom Brady's Proposal, What She Loves Most About Being a Mom and More

Gisele Bündchen is opening up like never before!

Donning a vibrant Ralph Lauren Collection dress and wavy locks, the 37-year-old Brazilian supermodel glows on the cover of Vogue's July issue. In her accompanying video interview with the magazine, Bundchen answers 73 random, candid questions from her stunning Massachusetts home -- with surprise appearances by her husband, Tom Brady, and their 5-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Asked about her favorite part of motherhood, the blond beauty said it's all about love.

"The love you receive and the love you feel," gushed Bundchen, who also is also mom to a son, Benjamin, 8, with Brady. The NFL star also has a 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. "[Hardest thing is] sleep deprivation."

About halfway through the interview, Bundchen shared some interesting tidbits about her husband, like the fact that she's proud to say she taught him to recycle and one thing people probably don't know about the New England Patriots quarterback is that he "doesn't like being barefoot." When asked to describe him as an emoji, the mother of two said he'd probably be the one with the sunglasses -- "like cool and collected, you know?"

She also shared a sweet (but funny!) story about how Brady's proposal went down. "When he proposed to me he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to fix the situation," Bundchen, who tied the knot with Brady in February 2009, revealed. "When I got there the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose."

"I was like, 'Get up!' because he just had surgery and had three staph infections," she added. "I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees.' I'm like, 'No, no, no. Get up, please!' So, here we are."

After nine years of marriage, what's her best advice for keeping the love alive? "Keep an open and loving communication," she advised.

Watch the full interview, in which Bundchen reveals things like how many shows she's walked in her career (500), her hidden talent (flying helicopters), the last movie that made her cry (Coco), and her favorite Disney character (Moana), in the video below:

