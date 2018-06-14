Agents raid Texas 'stash house' and find 62 undocumented immigrants, says border patrol

Agents found and arrested 62 undocumented immigrants hidden inside a home in Laredo, Texas Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The immigrants were processed and found to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
Laredo Sector Border Patrol found the "stash house' after receiving a tip that a large number of people were being held at a residence and awaiting transfer to the interior of the United States.
This is one of several raids completed by border patrol in Texas this week. On Sunday, agents found 50 undocumented immigrants hiding inside a house in Mission, Texas. The following day three more houses were raided resulting in the discovery of 109 undocumented immigrants, according to a press release.
Those men, women and unaccompanied children were from Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Belize.
The arrests come amid a national conversation about the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance' policy towards undocumented immigrants which requires federal prosecutors to criminally charge anybody caught illegally crossing the border.
The policy has resulted in the separation of families, drawing outcry from immigrant advocates.
