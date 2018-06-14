Zach Galifianakis roasts Jerry Seinfeld in hilarious 'Between Two Ferns' return with Cardi B

"Between Two Ferns" is back with another hilariously awkward interview between two actor/comedians.

Host Zach Galifianakis (begrudgingly) welcomed Jerry Seinfeld to the set after calling offstage to find "a legitimate guest" that wasn't from the '90s.

After making fun of the Seinfeld star's age, Galifianakis roasted the show itself, calling it "a real launching pad for whites."

He then continued to jabs with comments on Seinfeld's Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

"You have 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,' James Corden has 'Carpool Karaoke.' What's next in lazy, car-based non-comedy?' Galifianakis asked.

The roast continued with an insult to Seinfeld's 2007 animated film.

"You know that movie you made, 'Bee Movie'? Don't you think it should've been called 'D-minus Movie'?"

Seinfeld punched back with his own jab at Galifianakis's film "The Hangover."

"It's called 'Bee Movie' because it's about bees. But it was the number one movie when it came out, so I had that feeling which you had in the first 'Hangover,'" Seinfeld retorted.

After a quick "'Seinfeld' reunion" with an appearance from actor Wayne Knight (who played Newman on the show), Cardi B was welcomed as the second (and "better") guest.

"I'm special," the rapper said, showing Seinfeld a baby onesie that Galifianakis gifted her.

"You are special, but the most important thing is that you're relevant," the host said, another subtle jab to Seinfeld.

To wrap up the episode, Galifianakis played the "Seinfeld" theme song and spoofed the show's trademark stand-up bit.

"You ever have a talk show and on that talk show the guest is really lame?" he asked the audience. "One of my guests, he had a show on when the Counting Crows were popular, but if you look at his face, it's more like Counting Crows Feet."

