Target apologizes, pulls 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day cards from stores

Target is apologizing after customers complained about an offensive greeting card that was sold in its stores ahead of Father’s Day.

The front of the card simply said “Baby Daddy” and featured an African-American couple. That didn’t sit well with customers, who called out the retail giant on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter that the card is “an insult to black fathers and a slap in the face to the African-American community as a whole.” Another tweeted, “what in the microaggression racism is this?”

Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2018

Target is now pulling the cards from stores and issued an apology via Twitter. Said Target, “It’s never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback.”

American Greetings also issued an apology for the cards and said it would stop selling them at all retailers, including Target.

"This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear," American Greetings said in a statement. "However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused."