Police searching for man who robbed Hillcrest credit union

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A masked gunman held up a credit union in Hillcrest Thursday morning, stashing the stolen cash in a convenience store cup before fleeing on foot, police said.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mission Federal Credit Union branch at 269 West Washington Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. Officers were searching for the suspect on the ground and from a police helicopter, and robbery detectives were responding to the credit union to investigate.

According to dispatchers who were directing the search, the suspect was armed with a silver handgun and wearing some sort of face mask and sunglasses.

Witnesses said he wore a gray hoodie, black gloves, white shoes and a San Diego State University-branded beanie.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-8-inch, 200 pound white or Hispanic man, though his face was obscured by the mask and sunglasses. Someone who reported the robbery told dispatchers the suspect put the stolen cash in a 7-Eleven Big Gulp cup.

He was last seen running west from the credit union on West Washington Street toward Mission Hills.