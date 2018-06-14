Donald Trump Jr.: Sen. Bob Corker's description of GOP as 'cult-like' is 'ridiculous'

WASHINGTON - If the GOP is a cult, Donald Trump Jr. says, it's one that likes winning.
The president's eldest son took issue on Thursday with Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker's remarks that Republicans are becoming "cult-like' in their support of President Trump.
"I think it's ridiculous,' Trump Jr. said on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends. "You know what, if it's a cult, it's because they like what my father's doing. You see real Americans actually winning for a change, conservatives actually getting things done.'
"Americans want to see someone who's actually going to have conviction,' Trump Jr. continued. "Not just talk about it, you know with great sound bites and then when it comes game time, they sit there and fold. They want someone who's going to be like my father and fight and actually want to win and how about actually want to win elections.'
Trump Jr. was responding to Corker's comments on Wednesday that Republicans "are in a strange place' in their support of the president.
"It's almost, it's becoming a cultish thing, isn't it?' Corker told reporters in Washington. "It's not a good place for any party to end up with a cult-like situation as it relates to a president that happens to be of, purportedly, of the same party.'
Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also blasted his colleagues during a fiery Senate floor speech earlier this week for refusing to allow a vote on bipartisan legislation he is sponsoring that would let Congress accept or reject tariffs.
Republicans are afraid to give his amendment a vote, Corker said, because they don't want to "poke the bear.'
Translation: That's Corker-speak for they don't want to anger the president.
More: China warns U.S. trade deals off if tariffs go ahead
More: Tariff winners and losers: How Trump's trade spat could affect shoppers
Mayor Kevin Faulconer introduced a new proposal Thursday aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.
The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting Sculpture & Cocktails next Thursday evening, featuring Epic Tales from Ancient India!
Empowering young girls with the leadership skills they need for a future of success is the mission of the Girl Scouts and right here in San Diego is no exception!
It's summer and sleep schedules for your kids, probably go out the window, but you can feel good about letting them stay up late if you're all at the zoo!
A masked gunman held up a credit union in Hillcrest Thursday morning, stashing the stolen cash in a convenience store cup before fleeing on foot, police said.
Thursday begins a cooling trend, with the most significant decrease to occur Friday through Saturday. Better onshore flow will increase fog impacts during night and morning hours this weekend.
A man was found severely injured and bleeding from his head Thursday morning on the rocks below the bluffs near Ratkay Point at Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.