Party at the Secret Society of Adultologists Summer Camp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Remember all those fun days spent at different summer camps as a kid? What if you could experience them again only this time there is good food and beer!

The San Diego Natural History Museum is hosting The Secret Society of Adultologists for an adult summer camp. The 21+ event is this Saturday, June 16th, from 7 – 10 pm.

Getting prepped for our @thecwsandiego segment hyping this Saturday’s #SecretSociety of #Adultologists event! Tune in. We go live in 10. pic.twitter.com/MH5QMcwYVc — The Nat (@SDNHM) June 14, 2018

The Museum will be jam-packed with summer camp-themed activities, including Nerf archery, fossil excavations, friendship bracelet and merit badge making and plenty more.

The food and drinks for the event will be top notch as well. Anthem Vegan and Meatlocker BBQ will have some tasty eats while Thorn Brewing Company will have the beer.

Tickets can be purchased here or they can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Ticket sales support the collections, exhibitions, environmental education, and the research that has made The Nat an authority in the flora and fauna of the San Diego region.

