Meghan Markle Receives Diamond Earrings From Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Their Royal Outing

Mayor Kevin Faulconer introduced a new proposal Thursday aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.
The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting Sculpture & Cocktails next Thursday evening, featuring Epic Tales from Ancient India!
Empowering young girls with the leadership skills they need for a future of success is the mission of the Girl Scouts and right here in San Diego is no exception!
It's summer and sleep schedules for your kids, probably go out the window, but you can feel good about letting them stay up late if you're all at the zoo!
A masked gunman held up a credit union in Hillcrest Thursday morning, stashing the stolen cash in a convenience store cup before fleeing on foot, police said.
Thursday begins a cooling trend, with the most significant decrease to occur Friday through Saturday. Better onshore flow will increase fog impacts during night and morning hours this weekend.
A man was found severely injured and bleeding from his head Thursday morning on the rocks below the bluffs near Ratkay Point at Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.