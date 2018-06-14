Jennifer Lawrence Gets a Piggyback Ride From Rumored Boyfriend Cooke Maroney: Pic

Looks like Jennifer Lawrence's rumored romance with Cooke Maroney is going strong.

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old actress was snapped getting a piggyback ride from Maroney while entering her bulding in New York City. Lawrence wore a green blazer and cropped trousers and went barefoot, while Maroney kept it casual in a T-shirt, jeans and Vans sneakers.

Last Friday, Lawrence and Maroney were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at NYC restaurant Frenchette with another couple.

"They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner -- very affectionate and comfortable with each other," a source told ET of the Oscar-winning actress and her art gallerist beau. "She's really happy. She has nothing to hide."

The rumored couple was first spotted together last Tuesday, when Lawrence was snapped walking arm in arm with Maroney and smiling big as they left Sant Ambroeus restaurant.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is clearly on good terms with her ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky. Late last month, she attended the BAM Gala and presented an award to Aronofsky, who was recognized for his contributions to film, performing arts and cultural philanthropy.

In a March interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence called Aronofsky her "good friend" and said she was confident she would work with him again after their 2017 psychological thriller film, Mother!

