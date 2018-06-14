Nighttime Zoo: Rock and Roar into the evening

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's summer and sleep schedules for your kids, probably go out the window, but you can feel good about letting them stay up late if you're all at the zoo!

Guests are invited to take advantage of extended Zoo hours to join in all the fun of Nighttime Zoo’s special activities, including African-themed entertainment and toe-tapping musical stylings from Zoo favorites, the Rock and Roar band and the Chameleons brass band.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you there for a sneak peek as Families can also discover surprising encounters, stilt walkers, exceptional trampoline performances, acrobatic feats and much more.

Nighttime Zoo celebration begins June 17 and runs through September 3, 2018.



For more information visit their website.