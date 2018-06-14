Jessica Biel Coaches James Marsden Through a Blind Date in 'Shock and Awe' Clip (Exclusive)

Shock and Awe, the latest political drama from director Rob Reiner, is based on the true story of the Knight Ridder journalists who investigated George W. Bush's White House ahead of the Iraq War to learn the real truth about Iraq's supposed "weapons of mass destruction." This exclusive clip, however, sees journalist Warren Strobel (James Marsden) dealing with a far simpler threat: a blind date.

"I got married when I was 22 and we're only recently separated, so this is a little awkward for me," Warren admits to Lisa (Jessica Biel) during a Valentine's Day party they were both roped into attending by a mutual friend. "I'm a little out of practice."

"Why don't you start by asking me a question," Lisa offers.

"Sure, yeah," he says. "So, are you a Republican or a Democrat?"

"Try again!" Lisa responds.

Shock and Awe, which premieres on DIRECTV on June 14 before arriving in theaters on July 13, also stars Woody Harrelson, Reiner and Tommy Lee Jones as journalists Jonathan Landay, John Walcott and Joseph Galloway, respectively.

Watch the trailer for Shock and Awe:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"The film is based on the true events of Knight Ridder journalists who were the only ones who 'got it right' in the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq War when they questioned the true nature of the Bush White House's justification for the conflict."

