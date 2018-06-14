Great Father’s Day experiences for dad in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Need something to do with dad for Father’s Day? We have a couple ideas for you!

How about Father’s Day Afternoon Tea at The London Bakery in Ramona! There will be a special “gentleman’s menu” featuring sausage rolls, bacon scones with marmite butter, Finger Manwhiches (crusts intact) including roast beef and horseradish along with brownie bites. All of the tasty food will be washed down with lashings of Root-Beer or Root-Beer float, Coffee or Tea.

If your dad is more of a speed freak, how about giving him the opportunity to drive a Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche from Xtreme Adventures. Your dad can drive these incredible machines for a few laps around a track at the Mattress Firm Ampitheatre in Chula Vista. Make sure to head to their website for an incredible promo deal.

If dad is looking for more of a relaxing day, why not try an old spice facial, pint with a pedi or even a bourbon massage at Skinsational Day Spa Med Spa. They have dubbed the month of June as man month and have slashed prices on all of the services listed.