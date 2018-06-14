Busy Philipps Reveals the 'Private Stuff' She Won't Post on Instagram

Busy Philipps is an open book -- most of the time.

The 38-year-old actress is known for being incredibly candid with her fans, but there are a few things she's not so keen on sharing. In her July/August 2018 cover story for Health magazine, Philipps reveals where she draws the line on Instagram, and why it's the key to keeping her family intact.

"People are like, 'Your girls always look so sweet,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, because I’m not gonna post their horrible moments for you to see!' That’s not fair to them," she shares. "And there’s some private stuff that I don’t talk too intensely about. There’s stuff with Marc and our relationship that I don’t think is appropriate for me to put out publicly because of my children."

When it comes to her husband, Marc Silverstein, however, Philipps is all about full transparency.

"Complete honesty is key for us. We’re just in a place where we’re incredibly open and honest with one another about literally everything. It took us years to get to that place -- and some of it was f**king brutal, you know? And like, not great -- you don’t wanna hear it! But it really is incredibly helpful, ’cause [your partner knows] you better than anyone, probably," she says. "I like being very open and honest. And sometimes that means saying, 'I’m sorry,' and sometimes that means saying, like, 'I need you to say, I’m sorry.'"

"I’ve been vocal that marriage is not easy. It’s complicated. We had a really hard summer [last year], with him directing [I Feel Pretty]—and the specifics of what that is and what that means, I don’t think is super important, publicly, to get into," she continues. "Everyone is working and struggling to make it work, you know? But I think being honest about how difficult marriage is, and succeeding in long-term relationships is -- I think that’s a great conversation to be had."

Philipps will be covering Instagram and other topics on her upcoming late-night talk show on E!, the network announced last month.

According to a press release, the working title is Busy Tonight, and will feature "comedic commentary, interviews and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories." Philipps will also serve as one of the show's executive producers, along with Julie Darmody and Eric Gurian.

See more on the actress in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Busy Philipps Emotionally Opens Up About Her Longtime Struggle With Anxiety

Michelle Williams Sends Busy Philipps Hilarious Post-Surgery Gift -- See the Pic!

Busy Philipps Gets Her Own Late-Night Talk Show