Watch: Dog day at the ballpark takes a hilarious turn

When it's dog night at the ballpark you never quite know what's going to happen.
That was the case on Wednesday night when the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hosted a Bark at the Park Night and brought a few lucky pups and their owners down to the field level in between innings for a contest.
One of the contestants, a German Shepherd, spotted the players nearby tossing around a baseball...and off the dog went!
The playful pup quickly got away from its owner and darted onto the field to play a little fetch.
When the shortstop realized what was happening, he rolled the ball off the field...so the German Shepherd faithfully delivered it back to him and dropped the ball at his feet.
They eventually got the dog back to its owner.
While at the (@TulsaDrillers) game .. dog night at the park .. one dog saw a ball .. and go figure. #Dogs pic.twitter.com/6ws99cEQqR— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 14, 2018
The team later jokingly suggested they may give the pup a shot at short stop at the next Bark in the Park.
Our friends at @UMBCAthletics got us thinking: Next bark in the park, do we let that good boy play an inning at SS?— Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 14, 2018
