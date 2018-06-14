It's 'raining' green crystals in Hawaii, thanks to Kilauea volcano eruption

In the never-ending parade of weird phenomena erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano comes a "rain" of green crystals, which have supposedly been spotted on the ground after falling from the sky.
"It is literally raining gems," tweeted Tucson meteorologist Erin Jordan, who posted a photo sent to her by a friend in Hawaii.
The gems are also known as olivine, "a common mineral in basaltic lava, which is what this eruption is producing," said Concord University volcanologist Janine Krippner. "Olivine is formed in hot and deep magmas and is brought up to the surface during an eruption."
Although photos have been posted on social media, no scientists have confirmed any official sightings on the ground.
If verified, this olivine could have fallen out of the lava as it was spewed into the air, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) scientist Wendy Stovall told Mashable.
It's certainly not unusual to find olivine crystals in most Hawaiian lava rock, both new and ancient. "It's pretty common," Stovall said to Mashable. "There’s often olivine in rocks all over Hawaii."
Friends of mine live in Hawaii, right next to the area impacted by the most recent lava flows. In the midst of the destruction nearby & stress of the unknown, they woke up to this - tiny pieces of olivine all over the ground. It is literally raining gems. Nature is truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/inJWxOp66t— Erin Jordan (@ErinJordan_WX) June 11, 2018
Krippner said "there is even a green sand beach in Hawaii from these minerals eroding out of the basalt (lava)." Green sand beaches are rare, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The crystals are heavier than most sand types on the beach and remain behind when lighter sand grains are washed away by strong wave activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The little crystals discovered near the volcano this week, however, are not being created during the eruption. They've been formed deep underground long ago, brewing in the molten rock, Mashable reported.
However, falling from the sky during an eruption is an unusual event: "I have never heard of it raining out as single crystals like this," Krippner said.
This eruption episode began in early May and has destroyed hundreds of homes on Hawaii's Big Island. It shows no signs of slowing down.
Some olivines that popped out of an a'a flow. Kilauea's little gems. #hawaii #kilauea #olivine #lovevolcanoes https://t.co/1X2ACcWu7n pic.twitter.com/8UaA1IrKEd— GEOetc (@GEOetc2) June 10, 2018
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was re-arrested Thursday by sheriff's deputies at his home in Encinitas. He is expected to be arraigned in Vista on Friday.
It’s all aboard in Fallbrook as the town on Thursday welcomed a new train caboose that will be part of a new museum.
According to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, it has been at least two years since they have seen quadruplets delivered.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
A detour for a dream cruise to Mexico as it ended up making a stop in San Diego after tropical storm Bud, which is heading for Cabo San Lucas, forced the ship to change course.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed short-term rental regulations Thursday that include mandatory licensing, a "good neighbor" policy and fees to fund code compliance and affordable housing projects.
According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld and will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.
A heavily disguised, pistol-wielding thief robbed a Hillcrest credit union office Thursday, stashing his loot in an oversize plastic soda cup before fleeing.
A brush fire possibly ignited by a burning vehicle spread over nearly three dozen open acres in Ramona today, threatening homes for a time but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.