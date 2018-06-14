HBO won't be at Comic-Con 2018 - no Game of Thrones - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

HBO won't be at Comic-Con 2018 - no Game of Thrones

Posted: Updated:
This file publicity image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones." This file publicity image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones."

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld at Comic-Con 2018. The cable network will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event but looked forward to returning in the future.

“Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer,” HBO said Thursday. “HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

HBO has been a staple at San Diego Comic-Con through the years and the majority of the convention's Hall H attendees were dedicated followers of the premium cable network's upcoming previews and announcement events.

This will mark the first time the Game of Thrones series will be absent since its debut at the annual convention in 2011.

There has been no official response about HBO's announcement from the San Diego Comic-Con's social media accounts as of this writing.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige confirmed that it would not hold its annual star-studded Hall H showcase.

The studio's only film to promote, Ant-Man and the Wasp, would have already been out by the time the comic convention rolled around.

“We’re not going to Hall H this year. It will be an off year… which is what we did after Avengers 1 and what we’ve done every few years," Feige told Collider. "There will be a 10th anniversary presence at Comic-Con but [no Hall H panel.]”

The popular entertainment and culture convention is San Diego's largest event each year and has called San Diego home since 1970.

The event typically fills about 60,000 hotel rooms and adds about $135 million to the city's economy.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • HBO won't be at Comic-Con 2018 - no Game of Thrones

    HBO won't be at Comic-Con 2018 - no Game of Thrones

    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:53:39 GMT

    According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld and will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.

     

    According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld and will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.

     

  • Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:41 GMT
    (Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87. 
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87. 

  • Jermaine Dupri looks back at legacy on eve of latest honor

    Jermaine Dupri looks back at legacy on eve of latest honor

    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). This May 24, 2018 photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 14.(AP Photo/John Carucci). This May 24, 2018 photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 14.
    On eve of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jermaine Dupri talks about his methods, his legacy and R. Kelly. 
    On eve of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jermaine Dupri talks about his methods, his legacy and R. Kelly. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.