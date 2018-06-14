'Game of Thrones,' 'Westworld' Are Skipping Comic-Con This Year

Two blockbuster HBO genre shows will be sitting out Comic-Con.

Game of Thrones and Westworld, two popular mainstays at the annual fan convention in San Diego, California, are skipping the event altogether this year.

"Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer," the premium network said in a statement to ET on Thursday. "HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future."

Game of Thrones, which has presented a panel every year at Comic-Con since its 2011 debut, is not slated to return for its final episodes until 2019. Westworld, meanwhile, will air its sophomore finale on June 24, about a month before Comic-Con kicks off in July.

Their absence at Comic-Con is a huge blow to the four-day get-together, which will already see several high-profile shows and studios opting out. According to reports, Starz's popular time-travel saga, Outlander, will not be making the trip to San Diego this summer, though it will make the trek to New York Comic-Con in October as it gears up for the fourth season debut in November.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige confirmed that it would not hold its annual star-studded Hall H showcase, since the only film left on its docket, Ant-Man and the Wasp, will have already come out.

“We’re not going to Hall H this year. It will be an off year… which is what we did after Avengers 1 and what we’ve done every few years," Feige told Collider. "There will be a 10th anniversary presence at Comic-Con but [no Hall H panel.]”

