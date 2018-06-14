Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Tennessee's Preschool Graduation With a Precious Pic

Reese Witherspoon's kids have a lot to celebrate this week!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actress posted an adorable snap of her youngest son, Tennessee, whom she shares with her husband, Jim Toth. Tennessee and his dad were all smiles in the photo as the 5-year-old celebrated his graduation from preschool in a shiny blue cap and gown.

"Congrats to my little guy Tennessee on graduating preschool! ????#KindergartenHereWeCome," the Big Little Lies star captioned the shot.

Congrats to my little guy Tennessee on graduating preschool! ????#KindergartenHereWeComepic.twitter.com/SUhwBjePoQ

Over the weekend, Witherspoon's eldest children, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, had cause for celebration too. Ava, 18, graduated from high school, while 14-year-old Deacon finished junior high.

The duo's mom went all out for their Southern-themed graduation bash, with balloons spelling out "You Did It" and a delicious-looking food and drink spread.

The mom of three recently brought Ava and Deacon to the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. Here's more on that story:

