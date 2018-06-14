Watch Live: FBI Director Wray holds a press conference on DOJ Inspector General's report

Christopher Wray, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference at 5:30pm on Thursday afternoon to discuss the Department of Justice Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation.
The report was released at 2pm, and detailed the fact that former FBI Director James Comey broke FBI and Justice Department protocol in his handling of the 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's email scandal.
"While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey's part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice," Inspector General Michael Horowitiz concluded in the report.
The inspector general's report did not address whether any of its findings would be referred to federal prosecutors for possible criminal action.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was re-arrested Thursday by sheriff's deputies at his home in Encinitas. He is expected to be arraigned in Vista on Friday.
It’s all aboard in Fallbrook as the town on Thursday welcomed a new train caboose that will be part of a new museum.
According to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, it has been at least two years since they have seen quadruplets delivered.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
A detour for a dream cruise to Mexico as it ended up making a stop in San Diego after tropical storm Bud, which is heading for Cabo San Lucas, forced the ship to change course.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed short-term rental regulations Thursday that include mandatory licensing, a "good neighbor" policy and fees to fund code compliance and affordable housing projects.
According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld and will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.
A heavily disguised, pistol-wielding thief robbed a Hillcrest credit union office Thursday, stashing his loot in an oversize plastic soda cup before fleeing.
A brush fire possibly ignited by a burning vehicle spread over nearly three dozen open acres in Ramona today, threatening homes for a time but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.