'The Sinner' Trailer Offers Warning for Season 2 Mystery: 'You Have No Idea' -- Watch!

Another murder mystery is waiting to be solved.

USA Network released an extended first look at season two of The Sinner on Thursday, and like the first installment, it's haunting, morose and uniquely captivating as it explores the question of "why." The sophomore season brings Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to investigate a new crime: parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, Julian (Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive. (Julian's age may also be a lingering question in the new season; in the trailer, someone says he's 13.) Carrie Coon plays Vera, a formidable and mysterious woman at the center of the new mystery.

Tracy Letts has also joined the ensemble, playing Jack Novack, father of rookie detective Heather Novack (Natalie Paul) and childhood friend of Harry Ambrose. Excited by the idea of Ambrose returning to their hometown for a new case, Jack is still hurt by Ambrose's lack of effort in maintaining their friendship after leaving town.

As Vera warns in the 30-second teaser: "He's so far beyond anything you can understand. You have no idea." Watch the trailer below.

Recently, Pullman previewed the upcoming chapter of The Sinner, telling ET that it will feel drastically different.

“There’s a different energy, because Cora was frequently in a lost place or a devastated place. It was so wrenching for her to [be] constantly disappointing, hurting people and the anguish she lived in for so much of it, whereas Carrie’s character brings another dynamic in that she is a strong woman in her community as a leader,” Pullman said of the coming summer season. “She has a confidence and a great ability to lead and understand the world around her. She’s like the exact opposite kind of female [character] when the story begins.”

The Sinner, executive produced by Jessica Biel, returns Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

