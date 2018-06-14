Ellen DeGeneres Announces Limited Run of Shows for First Stand-Up Tour in 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres is coming to a city near (some of) you!

The 60-year-old talk show host and comedian has set her first tour in 15 years, Live Nation revealed via press release on Thursday. DeGeneres will be visiting three cities over eight nights, making stops in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

DeGeneres' performances at Seattle's Benaroya Hall will be filmed for her debut Netflix comedy special, which was announced last year. Presale tickets for each show will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan from Tuesday, June 19 through Thursday, June 21. Registration for presale tickets is open until Sunday, June 17. Tickets will be made available for the general public to purchase on LiveNation.com beginning Friday, June 22.

Check out the comedian's tour dates below.

August 10 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 11 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 12 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 16 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 17 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 22 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

August 23 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

DeGeneres confirmed her Netflix special last May, after a Twitter exchange with the streaming service.

"Earlier this week, I got a tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news," DeGeneres told the audience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just one day later. "The bad news is they wouldn’t tell me what happened to Barb on Stranger Things, but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I’m going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes. Exciting!"

"I'm excited for you to see it," she gushed before adding, "And now each one of you get to Netflix and chill with me."

See more on DeGeneres in the video below.

