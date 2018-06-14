Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was re-arrested Thursday by sheriff's deputies at his home in Encinitas. He is expected to be arraigned in Vista on Friday.
It’s all aboard in Fallbrook as the town on Thursday welcomed a new train caboose that will be part of a new museum.
According to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, it has been at least two years since they have seen quadruplets delivered.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
A detour for a dream cruise to Mexico as it ended up making a stop in San Diego after tropical storm Bud, which is heading for Cabo San Lucas, forced the ship to change course.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed short-term rental regulations Thursday that include mandatory licensing, a "good neighbor" policy and fees to fund code compliance and affordable housing projects.
According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld and will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.
A heavily disguised, pistol-wielding thief robbed a Hillcrest credit union office Thursday, stashing his loot in an oversize plastic soda cup before fleeing.
A brush fire possibly ignited by a burning vehicle spread over nearly three dozen open acres in Ramona today, threatening homes for a time but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.