How To Get Meghan Markle's Chic Givenchy Look From Her First Solo Appearance

For her first solo appearance sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accompanied the queen to Cheshire, England, and all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex as she stepped out in an elegant off-white dress with a statement shoulder overlay.

The former Suits actress chose to not bare any shoulders this time. What could've been a plain and expected shift dress, the cape-like detail added interest and a fashion-forward vibe.

A bespoke design by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who created her now famous bateau neck wedding dress, the storied French brand is proving to become Meghan's go-to designer like Kate Middleton often enlists Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen for her royal ensembles.

Although the custom piece is not available to shop, we found a very similar dress for under $50. Style it with Meghan's exact black pumps from Sarah Flint, a brand she's loyal to as she has been witnessed wearing its shoes numerous times. (Her favorites include the Jay Pump and Emma, which are back in stock!) Cinch the waist with a thin leather belt and an envelope clutch just like the 36-year-old brunette.

Shop our selects below to channel Meghan's latest look IRL!

Missguided White Frill Overlay Shoulder Midi Dress $47

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100 $355

J.Crew Skinny Italian Leather Belt $35

Vince Camuto Aster Hardware-Bar Clutch $148

Watch Meghan spend quality time with the queen in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Designer Stella McCartney to Release Replicas of Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Dress

Meghan Markle Receives Diamond Earrings From Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Their Royal Outing

Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry the 'Best Husband Ever' During Her First Royal Engagement Without Him