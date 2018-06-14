Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested for a second time on rape charges

In this July 12, 2013 file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. talks to reporters in Mission Viejo, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was re-arrested Thursday by sheriff's deputies at his home in Encinitas. He is expected to be arraigned in Vista on Friday.

Winslow is expected to be charged with: two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure.

Winslow II, 34, was initially arrested last Thursday in Encinitas on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.

Sheriff's officials said Winslow II was spotted about 2:40 p.m. walking into a residence at the park in the 400 block of North El Camino Real by a neighbor who lived nearby.

The neighbor confronted Winslow because he did not recognize him as being a resident who lived there, said sheriff's Lt. Karen Stubkjaer.

Winslow left the scene in a black SUV and deputies spotted him a short distance from the park and he was taken into custody, the lieutenant said.

Winslow posted $50,000 bail and was scheduled to return to court today, but a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody again.

His arraignment is anticipated in Vista on Friday. Charges will be announced at that time, said Steve Walker of the District Attorney's Office.

RELATED