Nick Cannon Reveals Pete Davidson Called Him Before Proposing to Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson got a little advice from a good friend before proposing to Ariana Grande.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Nick Cannon as he promoted his new show, Drop That Seat, in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he revealed that Davidson called him before popping the question!

"He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon shared. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!"

Davidson made several appearances on Cannon's other show, Wild 'N Out, in 2013, before he became a cast member on Saturday Night Live -- but that wasn't even the beginning. "I watched them both grow up," Cannon told ET. "A lot of people don't know Pete Davidson is someone I introduced to entertainment."

"I used to have a radio show in NYC in the mornings and this kid called in one day, 15 years old and said, 'I want to open up for you doing stand-up.' I was like, 'Yeah, all right, tell me a joke.' He told me a joke and I was like, 'This kid is pretty funny'... I took him on the road with me," he explained. "Unbeknownst to me, even at that time, I didn't know about his history, that his father passed away on 9/11 and then just watched this young man have all of this weight on his shoulders and then just become this outstanding, hilarious young individual."

"To see them together... and I've been one of those dudes with one of those fantasy, fantastic relationships where you just go off and get married, so I was like, 'Do it,'" Cannon continued, calling Davidson and Grande's engagement after just a few weeks of dating "amazing." "I've congratulated Pete. I haven't spoken to Ariana, but I'm happy for them."

The rapper and actor even offered to officiate Davidson and Grande's wedding. "I think they're outstanding. They're young people in love and you can't knock that. It's like The Notebook," Cannon said. "I'm up for all weddings. I'll officiate. I don't know how long they'll last if you let me do it, but I'm up for it."

Cannon definitely has experience with whirlwind romances. He and Mariah Carey tied the knot after just a few weeks of dating in 2008. The couple went on to have two children before splitting in 2016, but still remain on good terms.

"I don't think [there's such thing as too soon]," Cannon said. "But I'm a hopeless romantic, or as I say, a fearless romantic. I just like to jump into it, and sometimes it can get you in trouble, but it makes for some great stories."

Cannon serves as creator and executive producer of Drop That Seat, a new competition show that presents a twist on the classic concept of musical chairs. The series premieres on Nickelodeon later this year.

