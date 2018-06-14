Jason Mraz Pens Touching 'I Am Bi Your Side' Love Poem to LGBTQ Fans

Musicians, actors and numerous other pop culture luminaries continue to celebrate Pride Month in their own special way.

Jason Mraz, in particular, penned a touching love poem titled "I Am Bi Your Side," published by Billboard for its "Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community" features on Thursday.

"Dear You,

Thank you.

You have inspired me.

Re-wired me.

You showed me what strength is.

You demonstrated courage over and over again.

You risked so much for love.

You never compromised your expression

Even when

Your rights and freedoms were being compromised.

You stood up for me.

You stood up for the world.

And now the world is better because of you.

We still have a long way to go

But know

I am bi your side.

All ways.

Jason Mraz"

The "Love Someone" crooner has always been a LGBTQ activist. During his first engagement to Tristan Prettyman in 2011 (they later broke it off six months later), the then-couple vowed to not tie the knot until gay marriage became legal. He was also the first-ever straight man on the cover of Instinct magazine in 2012, recognized for his efforts in support of LGBTQ rights.

The singer eventually went on to marry his girlfriend, Christina Carano, in October 2015, once same-sex marriage became legal in the U.S.

On Thursday, the Waitress actor also released his new single, "Unlonely," which will be featured on his upcoming album, Know, set to be released on Aug.10.

