KFMB STATIONS – CBS 8, CW SAN DIEGO, NEWS 8, KFM-BFM, AM 760 - accepts grant proposals from qualified, non-profit organizations that serve San Diego County.
Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and in the future of our industry.
We value projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues facing our community, including education, securing basic needs, neighborhood improvement, economic development and youth development.
Download: TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM »
Current San Diego County Application Deadline: August 29, 2018
Completed grant proposal application packet must be mailed/postmarked by Aug. 29, 2018 to:
Patricia Elwood, Director of Community Relations
KFMB Stations - TEGNA Foundation Grant Request
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111
Notification Process:
Applicants should plan on a 90-day waiting period while the committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions.
All applicants will be notified of funding decisions.
Your grant proposal application packet MUST contain the following information:
1. Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form »
2. IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption
3. Your organization’s non-discrimination policy
4. One-page project budget, and a one-page summary organizational budget
5. Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:
6. Pertinent recent publications may also be included
Guidelines & Information:
What we don’t fund:
Questions: pelwood@kfmb.com
About the TEGNA Foundation
The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation empowers the people we serve by supporting nonprofit activities in the communities in which TEGNA does business. Through its other programs, the Foundation invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving, and contributes to a variety of charitable causes.
Click here for more information on the TEGNA Foundation »
Kylee is a 10-year-old who loves to explore nature and the outdoors. And she would like nothing more than a forever family to share in her adventures.
It's something many siblings take for granted - living under one roof together. But for local 16-year-old Rose and her two younger brothers – 11-year-old Christopher and 9-year-old Joshua – time is running out for that dream to come true.
You can learn a lot about children, by the way they piece together a jigsaw puzzle. Some might get frustrated, or lose interest, others will stay focused, right through the very end. In Sunday's Adopt 8, Marcella Lee introduces us to a young boy, who shows us he's committed to achieving his goals - and he's hoping his dream of finding a forever home, comes true.
You can learn a lot about children, by the way they piece together a jigsaw puzzle. Some might get frustrated, or lose interest, others will stay focused, right through the very end. In Sunday's Adopt 8, Marcella Lee introduces us to a young boy, who shows us he's committed to achieving his goals - and he's hoping his dream of finding a forever home, comes true.
Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home.
A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.
Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18.
Over the past two decades, a former Adopt 8 child lived in seven foster homes and three group homes - and never ended up getting adopted. But now, Larry Banks is using his experience to help other foster youth change their own path and has dedicated his life to helping kids.