Zevely Zone: Welcome Quads! An instant family of six

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – According to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, it has been at least two years since they have seen quadruplets delivered.

Last Wednesday, that all changed. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff met the Chula Vista parents who have their hands full after going form having no children to having four.

The quadruplets were delivered at 34 weeks during a scheduled C-section.

The family has set up a website to allow the public to follow the public’s journey.