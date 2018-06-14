Fox apologizes for Robbie Williams' flippant finger at World Cup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fox apologizes for Robbie Williams' flippant finger at World Cup opener

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
Before the opening game kicked off, the 2018 World Cup had its first controversy.

During the pregame ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow for the opening match between Saudi Arabia and host country Russia, singer Robbie Williams extended his middle finger during the performance of his song, Rock DJ.

The gesture was seen on live television as the British singer looked directly into the TV camera.

Fox issued an apology in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: "The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was a newsworthy event produced by a third party and carried live on FOX. As it was broadcast live, we did not know what would happen during Robbie Williams’ performance and we apologize."

