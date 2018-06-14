Reports: HBO, Game of Thrones, won't be at Comic-Con 2018

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Vista for allegedly posing as a sheriff's deputy and detaining two juveniles and taking their skateboards.
As quickly and strangely as she appeared, the Ocean Beach mermaid disappeared and was gone in a flash.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested Thursday-- for the second time in a week -- on suspicion of serious criminal conduct.
It’s all aboard in Fallbrook as the town on Thursday welcomed a new train caboose that will be part of a new museum.
According to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, it has been at least two years since they have seen quadruplets delivered.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
A detour for a dream cruise to Mexico as it ended up making a stop in San Diego after tropical storm Bud, which is heading for Cabo San Lucas, forced the ship to change course.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed short-term rental regulations Thursday that include mandatory licensing, a "good neighbor" policy and fees to fund code compliance and affordable housing projects.
According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld and will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event.
A heavily disguised, pistol-wielding thief robbed a Hillcrest credit union office Thursday, stashing his loot in an oversize plastic soda cup before fleeing.