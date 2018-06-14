All Aboard! Train caboose pulls into Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) – It’s all aboard in Fallbrook as the town on Thursday welcomed a new train caboose that will be part of a new museum.
The new caboose will help create the new Railroad Heritage Park. The rails upon which the caboose will rest on were once the way all goods made their way to Fallbrook from the early 1900’s to the 1970’s – transporting everything from citrus fruits to avocados.
Finding the precious cargo was not easy or cheap. The caboose cost $25,000. “We looked, we searched and stumbled upon this train caboose that was on sale in Barstow,” said Roy Moosa, president of the Fallbrook Village Association. Moosa said bringing the caboose to Fallbrook is part of an effort to bring more tourism to the town and give people things to look at.
The rusty red caboose has faded signage for Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway.
Many Fallbrook residents lined up along Elder and Main Street to witness the caboose be lifted up in mid-air and be placed in its spot. “The caboose weighs 60,000 pounds,” said Bobby Benson, crane operator.
The Fallbrook train station was torn down in the 1980’s, at the site of the current Sheriff’s station. Most of the funds to pay for the caboose came from county grants and community support. The complete park project is projected to cost $150,000.
All Aboard!!??Check out this #Train caboose trucked in all the way from Barstow to Fallbrook costing $25K to create the new Railroad Heritage Park to shed light on local history and bring tourism. See it for yourself at 5:20pm & 6:30pm on @CBS8 and 7pm on @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/hAnUS5Etyp— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 14, 2018
