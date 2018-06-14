Gisele Bündchen Apologizes After Seemingly Slamming Instagram Era Models

Gisele Bündchen is setting the record straight.

The supermodel took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize after fans misinterpreted her comments about Instagram era models from a recent Vogue interview.

"It’s not my generation -- I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser,” Bündchen said in the interview. "If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it."

On Twitter, the mother of two said her quotes were a commentary on herself -- not anyone else. "I'm sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood. My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy," she wrote. "I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media. I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning."

In addition to her Vogue cover story, Bündchen also participated in the outlet's 73 Questions interview -- and revealed sweet details about her nearly 10-year marriage to Tom Brady.

"When he proposed to me he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to fix the situation," Bündchen, who tied the knot with Brady in February 2009, shared. "When I got there the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose."

"I was like, 'Get up!' because he just had surgery and had three staph infections," she added. "I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees.' I'm like, 'No, no, no. Get up, please!' So, here we are."

