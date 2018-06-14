David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Celebratory Family Dinner With Their Sons

David Beckham is celebrating some big World Cup news with his adorable family.

The handsome retired soccer star cuddled up to his wife, Victoria Beckham, as they dined with family and friends at a fancy dinner commemorating the successful efforts of the U.S., Mexico and Canada in their bid for the 2026 World Cup.

"Amazing night ... All about families and memories .... Miami all the way," wrote Beckham, who owns a major part of a new professional soccer club in Miami, Florida, the Miami MLS team.

"Celebrating USA, Mexico & Canada getting the 2026 World Cup," the 43-year-old sports star continued in the caption.

The happy couple were joined at the intimate gathering by their sons -- 19-year-old Brooklyn, 15-year-old Romeo, and 13-year-old Cruz. Only their 6-year-old daughter, Harper, was absent from the photo.

The couple's sweet night out comes on the heels of the Beckham's once again shutting down rumors that they are on the verge of splitting.

Despite rampant speculation, a rep for the former Spice Girls star told ET last week that the couple, who have been married for nearly 19 years, are "not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false," while a rep for the couple added, "it is absolutely not true."

Over the weekend, the couple were all smiles while attending the Kent and Curwen fashion show at London Fashion Week Men's, a label David has collaborated with in recent years. Before that, the pair were in attendance at the star-studded Royal Wedding.

The couple tied the knot in 1999, and have often showered one another with effusive praise during interviews.

Last year, Victoria marveled over her husband's "good heart" and called him her "soulmate." Check out the video below to hear more.

