Tom Brady On the Best Part of Being Married to Gisele Bündchen

After 11 years and two kids together, Tom Brady is still Gisele Bündchen's No. 1 fan.

The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback sits down with Oprah Winfrey for an intimate Super Soul Sunday interview, opening up about his career and marriage to the Brazilian supermodel.

"What's your favorite part of being a husband," Winfrey asks the athlete.

"I just love having to come home to someone that engages me every night. She makes me laugh," Brady expresses. "She flies in the sky and she's so creative and I'm very rooted. So she stretches me in ways without her I couldn't be stretched."

"She can always count on me and I can always count on her," the Super Bowl champ sweetly adds.

During the interview, the usually private father of three also explains why he gave fans a rare look inside his home in the Facebook series Tom vs. Time.

"I think it was just good timing," he shares in ET's exclusive clip above. "I felt like it would be nice to share with the fans what my life was all about. For me, it's always been, you see me through the lens of what you want to see a professional athlete…I also think documenting a part of my life, I can look back on that with my kids and say, 'Wow, this is a really cool piece for our family.'"

Brady and Bündchen are parents to two children together, 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian. The NFL quarterback also has a 10-year-old son, John, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Winfrey and Brady's Super Soul Sunday interview will air this Sunday, June 17 at 11 a.m. on OWN.

