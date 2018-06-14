Kellogg Co. recalling Honey Smacks because of salmonella concerns

Kellogg Co. is recalling packages Honey Smacks cereal for potential salmonella concerns.

The company announced the recall on Thursday, June 14. No other Kellogg products are impacted by the recall.

The packages in question are 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. boxes of Honey Smacks cereal with best-if-used-by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

How to check which products are recalled

The recalled products also can be identified by the UPC code on the bottom of the boxes. The 15.3 oz. package's UPC code is 3800039103 and the 23 oz. package's UPC code is 3800014810.

People who purchased those products should discard them and contact Kellogg Co. for a full refund. For more information, visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1(800) 962 1413.

Where the products in question were distributed

After being informed about the reported illnesses by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Food & Drug Administration, Kellogg immediately launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces Honey Smacks. The CDC issued an advisory warning people to not eat the recalled cereal.

The Honey Smacks in question were distributed across the United States with limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan.

Use or consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can result in serious illness, including fatal infections, fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, especially for young, frail or elderly people, according to the CDC.

Healthy individuals typically recover in four to seven days with treatment.

Contact Natasha Blakely at (269) 223-0114 or nblakely@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter at @blakelynat.