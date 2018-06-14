Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Finalize Their Divorce

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey are no longer married.

The 31-year-old actress and her ex-husband finalized their divorce on Thursday, according to Los Angeles court records. The exes will share joint custody of their two-year-old son, Josey, and also waived the right to support payments to each other, per court documents obtained by The Blast.

Rivera had refiled for divorce on December 5, 2017, after filing to dismiss the order in October. The former Glee star first filed for divorce in November of 2016 after two years of marriage. At the end of last year, the former couple had reached a custody agreement in regards to their son.

In papers filed on Dec. 22, 2017, the pair agreed to share 50/50 joint custody and that they would consult one another on all major decision relating to their son's health, education and welfare. The documents also stated that they would equally divide all holidays and vacations with their son.

Things between Rivera and Dorsey began to go south again after the actress was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Nov. 25 and charged with domestic battery against her then-husband. According to a spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arguing over their child.

"Mr. Dorsey has notified both the prosecution and the defense counsel that he was no longer seeking prosecution and has confirmed he was never at any time injured by the conduct of Ms. Rivera," a spokesperson for the Kanawha County, West Virginia, told ET.

