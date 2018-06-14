Florida roller coaster derails, 2 riders fall more than 30 feet; at least 6 hospitalized

A roller coaster derailed at the Daytona Beach boardwalk in Florida on Thursday night, injuring multiple passengers and leaving a car dangling from the track.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department rescued a total of 10 riders from three roller coaster cars, according to Sasha Staton, the department's public information officer.

One of the roller coaster cars completely derailed and was left dangling from the track, she told USA TODAY.

That car was carrying four people and two fell to the ground from a height of 34 feet, she said. Two were left trapped in the dangling car, Staton added.

At least six riders were transported to the hospital. The two who fell to the ground were considered in serious condition, Staton said, adding that they were transported as "trauma alert.'

"The front car completely came off the tracks … it was dangling," Staton said.

Staton was unsure how the car derailed, but said that the track appeared to be intact.