Will Smith Shares Throwback Video Of 'Scared as Heck' Willow's First Ballet Class -- Watch!

Will Smith is taking his Instagram followers for an adorable walk down memory lane.

The celebrated actor took to his preferred social media platform on Thursday to share a heartwarming video of his daughter, Willow Smith, when she was a little girl and was nervous about her first ballet class.

"I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class. She was terrified!!" the 49-year-old Collateral Beauty star captioned the cute clip. "She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it. #tbt."

In the clip, a nervous Willow is followed by her father as she prepares for her first class, and admits that she's "scared as heck" before the lesson begins.

However, the excited young dance enthusiast had nothing but love for the "awesome" experience once the class came to an end, and received compliments from the instructor on her "flexibility" "posture" and her "big smile," prompting Willow to give the camera a glowing grin.

As the proud dad continued to follow his daughter with his camera through the mall, he asked his little girl how it felt to overcome her fears, to which she excitedly replied, "It's good!"

"Is there anything you want to say to yourself for when you get older?" Will asks in the video.

Looking into the camera with a whole lot of confidence, Willow tells her future self, "Just do it!"

It's an undeniably sweet moment between Will and his daughter that actually serves as a pretty inspiring bit of familial nostalgia.

Recently, the 17-year-old Willow has been working with her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on Jada's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, where the pair have gotten very candid (and almost awkwardly honest) with one another. Check out the video below to hear more.

