Kim Kardashian Makes Ice Cream With North for Her 5th Birthday -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian and North West have an epic ice cream party!

Just a day before the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's eldest celebrates her 5th birthday, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed tasty treats in New York City. Kim, North and a couple of gal pals went to the ice cream shop, CoolMess, on Thursday to create their own icy desserts.

"We are marking our own ice cream today since we're in New York for North's birthday. We’re making chocolate and vanilla," the makeup mogul and mother of three documented on her Instagram Story. "Look at all the toppings were gonna put in."

"This is one flavor. The vanilla with Oreos and gummy bears," she shared in another clip. For their second creation, North and her friends made was chocolate ice cream with chocolate pretzels, M&Ms, marshmallows and Oreos.

North officially turns 5 on June 15. Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter, however, has been celebrating for over a week. On June 3rd, North had a joint unicorn-themed birthday party with her cousin Penelope Disick.

"North and Penelope's unicorn birthday party today!" Kim said on her Instagram story detailing the epic gathering. "Woo!"

As if the epic birthday party wasn't enough, North also got a special gift from Alexander Wang: two bags straight from the designer himself. One of the adorable purses retails at $750.

Meanwhile, Kim, -- who is also mother to 2-year-old son Saint and 5-month-old daughter Chicago -- recently told ET that she and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are planning a fun photoshoot for their newborn daughters.

