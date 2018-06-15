Man arrested in Vista for allegedly posing as Sheriff's Deputy

VISTA (CNS) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Vista for allegedly posing as a sheriff's deputy and detaining two juveniles and taking their skateboards.

Abraham Joseph Nava was arrested late this afternoon in the 100 block of Wave Drive, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jason Scroggins.

The sheriff's department had begun an investigation earlier this week after someone contacted them about a suspect claiming to be an undercover deputy, Scroggins said.

"During interviews with several employees from businesses in the Main Street area of Vista investigators learned the suspect had passed out ... fake business cards and was interacting with juveniles in the area," Scroggins said. "During one reported incident, we learned two juveniles were detained by the subject and had their skateboards taken."

After identifying Nava as the suspect, investigators obtained a warrant to search his home.

"At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of one of the fake sheriff's department business cards," Scroggins said.

"In the subsequent search of Nava's residence, we discovered several pieces of San Diego County Sheriff's Department specific uniform items, as well as badges and uniform belt items. We also recovered a box of fraudulent sheriff's department business cards from his residence."

Scroggins said Nava admitted to falsely representing himself as a deputy sheriff on several occasions.

Nava was booked on two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of false impersonation of a peace officer and was being held in lieu of $110,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the sheriff's department at (760) 940-4551.

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.