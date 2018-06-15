Anthony Scaramucci & Michael Avenatti Predict Trump's Fate

Anthony Scaramucci and Michael Avenatti have, if you can believe it, different predictions for how and when Donald Trump's presidency will end.
'Superfly' star Michael K. Williams remembers taking Anthony Bourdain into the projects in Flatbush for an episode of 'No Reservations.'
The host of 'Hardball with Chris Matthews' says the man elected to run the free world is disbanding it.
Got an embarrassing photo or video from a local or school theater production? Tony Awards co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles have launched #TonyDreaming as your chance to be seen on this year's awards show!
President Bill Clinton watched back his recent TV interview and the backlash that ensued following the first leg of his book tour with James Patterson for 'The President is Missing.'
The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.
The dynamic frontman for My Morning Jacket returns to perform a song from his upcoming solo album 'Uniform Distortion' out June 29th.
'Ocean's 8' star Anne Hathaway's first commercial can hardly be considered acting. Mainly because, for the first few hours on set, she didn't realize the cameras were rolling.