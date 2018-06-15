Nick Cannon Reveals How His 'Mastermind' 7-Year-Old Son Tricked Him and Bought A Dog Online (Exclusive)

It turns out that Nick Cannon's 7-year-old son, Moroccan, is just a little bit devious.

After Mariah Carey revealed, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that her ex-husband was watching their little boy when he managed to order a pet dog online, Cannon is sharing his hilarious side of the story.

"He's a mini conniving mastermind," Cannon explained while speaking with ET's Deidre Behar on the set of his new reality competition series Drop That Seat, which premieres on Nickelodeon later this year.

"He came up to me so innocently and he was like, 'Dad, I forgot it, I had it, but I really need your cell phone number,'" Cannon recalled. "I was like, 'Why? I'm right here,' and he's like, 'Oh, no, I just want to call you from my iPad.'"

"So I give him my cell phone number and go back to doing what I was doing," Cannon continued. "Then, not even 15 minutes later, my phone rings and they're like, 'Yes, so your new Golden Retriever is ready.'"

Cannon went on to explain how his son is a nefarious technological genius, lamenting, "He breaks all my codes, my passwords! He knows my PayPal, my Amazon, and he changes it to all his own stuff."

As Cannon described the moment he got the call: "It was like that Homer Simpson to Bart yell: 'Roc!!!' And he comes running in and is like, 'What?' I was like, 'That's why you wanted my phone number? So you can get the confirmation so they know when and where to deliver the dog?'"

"And he said, 'Yeah. I need another puppy,'" Cannon recalled. "He was so matter of fact."

While the actor said he had to cancel the puppy order, he was nonetheless kind of impressed.

"My hats off to him man, the kid's a genius," he said, "I don't know how he does it. Cause he typed in everything. The type of puppy he wanted, the address that where it's supposed to be delivered and all they needed was a confirmation to speak with someone to be able to deliver the dog."

However, it was just a canine companion that his young son ordered. He also managed to purchase a ton of random items, such as fidget spinners, on Amazon, which is why they are monitoring his iPad usage a bit more these days -- although he's found ways around that as well.

"What he does is, we'll watch him do the order and everything, and he orders like one and then he'll go back in and change the order," Cannon revealed. "And that's the thing -- he loves seeing the little packages show up to the house."

Carey -- who also shares a 7-year-old daughter, Monroe, with Cannon -- first shared the story will sitting down with Kimmel last week, and sounded a little more annoyed about her son's puppy-purchasing adventure.

"We have enough dogs! The dog’s been cancelled,” she explained. “We have dogs, we have pets, they have fish!" Check out the video below to hear more from the pop diva about her son's technological hijinks.

