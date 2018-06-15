Prince William Meets Kylie Minogue at Charity Reception at Buckingham Palace: Pics!

British royalty meets Australian royalty!

On Thursday night, Prince William met Kylie Minogue at the Royal Marsden Trust reception at Buckingham Palace.

The future king and father of three looked dapper in a black tuxedo, and attended the event solo as his wife, Kate Middleton, continues to spend time with her newborn son, Prince Louis, and their other children, Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer, 50, dazzled in a sparkly silver halter dress for the occasion.

At the event, Prince William, 35, gave a speech, thanking the crowd for their charitable efforts in cancer treatment and research.

“I have been privileged to be President of The Royal Marsden for over ten years now,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “It is a very, very special place to me - from my early visits as a young boy; to my work experience in 2007; and now in my role as President.”

William, who had worked with the organization in his school days, also quipped about his time there, saying, “Last summer, I visited the Sutton site to celebrate a decade as President and returned to where I had worked as a work experience student one summer. You will appreciate that I was reassured to know everything was still standing after my intervention! But also that the quality of care, the compassion and the dedication from every single member of staff had not changed one bit.”

While William was entertaining the crowds at Buckingham Palace, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, made a special visit to Cheshire, England, on Thursday. Watch the clip below for more:

