Kim Kardashian Posts Edgy Look From Kanye West and Nas’ NYC Listening Party: Pics!

Heating up NYC!

On Thursday night, Kim Kardashian West joined her hubby, Kanye West, for the outdoors listening party of the new Nas album, Nasir. The crowd gathered under the Queensboro Bridge in Queens, N.Y. for the high-energy event.

“Police escort!” Kim narrates in one clip in the car with her pals, LaLa Anthony and Jonathan Cheban.

“Yo, we’re in Queens, we’re here,” Cheban adds.

For the occasion, the 37-year-old reality star rocked a skin-tight black body suit with a grey cross-body fanny pack that looked as if it was attached to the ensemble. She paired the look with a high half-ponytail and thigh-high grey heeled boots.

Nas listening party w @lala@jonathanchebanpic.twitter.com/BpCtou4YkT

Other stars in attendance included Chris Rock, Pusha T, 2Chainz, and more. West produced the album and the listening party was in the same style as the one he held for his own album, Ye, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and for his record with Kid Cudi, in Santa Clarita, California.

Kim has been rocking lots of spandex looks lately. See her edgy attire for a recent photo shoot in the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Makes Ice Cream With North for Her 5th Birthday -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian Talks Whether She’s Getting Into Politics Following Alice Marie Johnson’s Pardon

Khloe Kardashian Shares Two New Adorable Snaps of Baby True -- And We Can't Handle the Cuteness!