U.S. agrees to Afghan government cease-fire offer with Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is silhouetteed as he speaks to Afghan air force officials during a ceremony organized in Kabul.

U.S. forces in Afghanistan said they will abide by a week-long cease-fire with the Taliban announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday.

If it holds, the agreement could be a significant development in the conflict, which has dragged on for 17 years. Previous efforts to find a peaceful solution with the Taliban have failed.

Ghani announced the cease-fire - the first of its kind - to coincide with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan next week. The cease-fire is set to begin Tuesday and end June 19.

"We will adhere to the wishes of Afghanistan for the country to enjoy a peaceful end to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and support the search for an end to the conflict,' Gen. John Nicholson, the top coalition commander in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The cease-fire will not apply to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which has become an emerging threat in parts of the country.

The Taliban did not immediately respond to the cease-fire offer, which comes amid a growing diplomatic push, backed by the United States, to reach a political solution with the militant group.

Nicholson said recently that increased diplomatic activity, including a call by Ghani to hold talks with the Taliban, has led to a decrease in overall violence.

"President Ghani's peace offer was universally supported by the international community and the cease-fire represents another bold initiative for peace, and is for the benefit of all Afghans,' Nicholson said.

The United States has said that the war would only end with a political solution, though acknowledged that the Taliban would need to feel pressure before agreeing to put down their arms.

"Violence and progress can co-exist, and that's what we're seeing,' Nicholson told Pentagon reporters in a recent briefing.