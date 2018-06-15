Disney parks: Every upcoming ride, hotel and attraction

Walt Disney once said, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.' More than 60 years after his beloved park first opened, Disney's words still reverberate.
Much of the original park remains intact, and many of its opening day attractions still delight visitors. But Disneyland has evolved considerably since Disney, who passed away in 1966, last walked its storied streets. And planned for summer 2019, the park will welcome its most ambitious new land to date, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
The highly anticipated Star Wars land has fans in a tizzy, but there is so much more on tap from the Imagineers, the creative team that carries on Walt Disney's legacy. The Disney empire now encompasses 12 theme parks at six resorts across the globe. All of them have a treasure trove of new goodies on the way. The scope of everything that is planned for the next few years is stunning and represents an unprecedented period of expansion and growth for the company's existing parks.
Let's take a whirlwind tour in the photo gallery above to run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional.
